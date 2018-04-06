Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Position Cut by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,972 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.35% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,276,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,108 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 135,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $9,594,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,546,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,136 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.01, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.89. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $5.66.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. research analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

