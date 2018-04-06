Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Stock Price Up -2.7%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.36. 962,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 749,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 227.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.20% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Actinium) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing cancer treatments. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for diseases using its alpha particle immunotherapy platform and other related technologies. The Company’s products include Actimab-A, an antibody-drug construct containing actinium 225 (Ac-225), and Iomab-B, an antibody-drug construct containing iodine 131 (I-131).

