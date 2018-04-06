Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have $0.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in the development of cancer drugs. The company’s principal product candidates under different developmental stages include Actimab-A for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in elderly patients and Iomab-B used to condition the bone marrow of patients. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York. “

ATNM has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.70.

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 532,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,924. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 227.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.20% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/actinium-pharmaceuticals-atnm-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Actinium) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing cancer treatments. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for diseases using its alpha particle immunotherapy platform and other related technologies. The Company’s products include Actimab-A, an antibody-drug construct containing actinium 225 (Ac-225), and Iomab-B, an antibody-drug construct containing iodine 131 (I-131).

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.