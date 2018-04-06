Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Actuant also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.33-0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actuant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Get Actuant alerts:

Actuant stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Actuant has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1,356.17, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.57 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Actuant will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/actuant-atu-issues-fy18-earnings-guidance-updated-updated.html.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.