Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Actuant updated its Q3 guidance to $0.33-0.38 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

Actuant stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.17, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Actuant has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Get Actuant alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Actuant by 147.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Actuant by 41.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Actuant by 48.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Actuant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

ATU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Actuant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/actuant-atu-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-01-eps-updated-updated.html.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.