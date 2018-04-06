Acuity Brands (AYI) Given a $190.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) received a $190.00 target price from investment analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Capital cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

NYSE AYI opened at $133.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,682.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $119.02 and a 52 week high of $208.82.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $842.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.97 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.08%. equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 645.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,564,000 after acquiring an additional 494,788 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,767,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,000,000 after acquiring an additional 415,908 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $68,182,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,755,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,004,000 after acquiring an additional 341,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 886,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,866,000 after acquiring an additional 226,605 shares during the period.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

