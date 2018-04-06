Acuity Brands (AYI) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Williams Capital downgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.08.

AYI stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.13. 480,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,321. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $119.02 and a 52-week high of $208.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,458.65, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.16). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $842.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.97 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 4th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,767,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,000,000 after buying an additional 415,908 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,755,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,004,000 after purchasing an additional 341,244 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,565,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,479,000 after purchasing an additional 196,874 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 886,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,866,000 after purchasing an additional 226,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Acuity Brands (AYI) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/acuity-brands-ayi-given-new-155-00-price-target-at-oppenheimer.html.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.