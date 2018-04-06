Acuity Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,144 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,524% compared to the average daily volume of 132 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,767,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,000,000 after buying an additional 415,908 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,755,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,004,000 after buying an additional 341,244 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,565,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,479,000 after buying an additional 196,874 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 886,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,866,000 after buying an additional 226,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,736,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. Cowen set a $190.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. JMP Securities raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.08.

Shares of AYI opened at $133.21 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $119.02 and a one year high of $208.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5,682.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.16). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $842.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.97 million. equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

