Analyzing Weight Watchers International (WTW) & Acushnet (GOLF)

Weight Watchers International (NYSE: WTW) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Weight Watchers International and Acushnet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weight Watchers International 1 0 3 0 2.50 Acushnet 0 5 4 0 2.44

Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. Acushnet has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Weight Watchers International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weight Watchers International is more favorable than Acushnet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weight Watchers International and Acushnet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weight Watchers International $1.31 billion 3.17 $163.51 million $1.65 38.85 Acushnet $1.56 billion 1.15 $92.11 million $1.23 19.52

Weight Watchers International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acushnet. Acushnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weight Watchers International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Acushnet pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Weight Watchers International does not pay a dividend. Acushnet pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Weight Watchers International and Acushnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weight Watchers International 12.52% -10.38% 9.01% Acushnet 5.90% 11.09% 5.24%

Risk & Volatility

Weight Watchers International has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acushnet has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Weight Watchers International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Acushnet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Weight Watchers International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Acushnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weight Watchers International beats Acushnet on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc. is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications. It operates through four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe (CE) and Other. It sells a range of products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, food and restaurant guides with SmartPoints values, Weight Watchers magazines, SmartPoints calculators and fitness kits, and certain third-party products, such as activity-tracking monitors. It sells its products through its meetings business, online and to its franchisees. It includes a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs comprising drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist Golf Gear segment offers a portfolio of Titleist-branded performance golf gear products, such as golf bags, headwear, gloves, travel gear, head covers, and other golf gear products. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf shoes, gloves, and apparel under the FootJoy brand, as well as through eCommerce Websites. It sells its products through golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through other retailers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.