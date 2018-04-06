Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Given a $56.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Stephens set a $56.00 price objective on Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADUS. BidaskClub upgraded Addus HomeCare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Addus HomeCare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $51.80 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $600.15, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.42.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $31,010.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $38,189.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,109 shares of company stock worth $258,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/addus-homecare-adus-given-a-56-00-price-target-by-stephens-analysts.html.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.