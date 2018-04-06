Adecoagro (AGRO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adecoagro earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.5664073185166 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Adecoagro alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS downgraded Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Adecoagro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $954.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 1.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/adecoagro-agro-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.