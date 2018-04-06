adidas (ADDYY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of adidas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of adidas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.75.

adidas stock opened at $125.02 on Monday. adidas has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $125.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48,570.94, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. adidas had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth $2,446,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

Adidas AG and its subsidiaries design, develop, produce and market a range of athletic and sports lifestyle products. The Company’s segments include Western Europe; North America; Greater China; Russia/CIS; Latin America; Japan; Middle East, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific; TaylorMade-adidas Golf; Runtastic and Other centrally managed business.

