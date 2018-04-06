Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Increases Position in Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,821 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,114,930,000 after purchasing an additional 73,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,368,796 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $908,904,000 after purchasing an additional 165,632 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,996,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $700,278,000 after purchasing an additional 184,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,393 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $223.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $110,830.45, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Adobe Systems has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $231.34.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,940 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $658,148.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,058,355.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 14,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.53, for a total transaction of $3,031,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,586 shares of company stock worth $62,229,415. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Adobe Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.88.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

