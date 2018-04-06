adToken Price Down 2.9% This Week (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One adToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and EtherDelta. adToken has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and $349,126.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, adToken has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

adToken Profile

adToken’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Token Trading

adToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

