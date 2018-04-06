Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Coverage Initiated at UBS

Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.74 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.47 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.29 to $10.47 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.49.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $9,255.21, a PE ratio of 125.25, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 173,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,450.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,085,474.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $1,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,207,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,459.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,158,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 138,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 415,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

