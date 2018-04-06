Advaxis (ADXS) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media coverage about Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advaxis earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.3997488388076 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ADXS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 105,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,585. The stock has a market cap of $92.07, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.19. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 940.64% and a negative return on equity of 149.14%. research analysts forecast that Advaxis will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Advaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 target price on shares of Advaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advaxis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

