Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advaxis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Advaxis reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advaxis will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advaxis.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 940.64% and a negative return on equity of 149.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADXS. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Advaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Advaxis from $19.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advaxis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of ADXS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 721,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,646. The firm has a market cap of $101.49, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Advaxis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advaxis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 98,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Advaxis by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advaxis by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Advaxis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm)-Listeriolysin O (LLO) cancer immunotherapies. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Lm bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins.

