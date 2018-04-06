Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Shares Down 0%

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.45. 594,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,469,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several research firms recently commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $301.34, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.65.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 3,036.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 30,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 235,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 638,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 467,225 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious rare and ocular diseases. Adverum has a robust pipeline that includes product candidates designed to treat rare diseases alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency and hereditary angioedema (HAE) as well as wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD).

