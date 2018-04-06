AECOM (ACM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AECOM has been witnessing robust prospects across most of its business segments that adds to its growth momentum. Increase in the proportion of higher margin work is benefiting AECOM’s Construction Services segment and Management Services segments. Also, the Shimmick buyout is supplementing core revenue growth. Going forward, the company remains optimistic that favorable political climate both in the United States and abroad will continue to create growth opportunities of the infrastructure and defense markets. However, on the negative side, volatility in the oil and gas market with declining prices and contracting spending levels has been hurting the company’s projects and orders. Moreover, cyclical demand of the company’s services and currency fluctuations are likely to thwart growth, going forward.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AECOM to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

AECOM stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. 75,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,818. AECOM has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5,718.95, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.65.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lara Poloni sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $182,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at $142,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $196,647.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

