Aegon (AEG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 1,277,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,891. Aegon has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13,627.20, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 6.59%. research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.1745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 5.09%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aegon by 467.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Aegon by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,699,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 772,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 677.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 281,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,195,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 184,284 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Aegon (AEG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/aegon-aeg-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.