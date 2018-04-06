Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Given News Impact Score of 0.23

News headlines about Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aehr Test Systems earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.0442099600015 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 123,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,574. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.79. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, insider Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,348.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 55,888 shares of company stock worth $142,549 over the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of advanced test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company manufactures and markets full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers and related accessories.

