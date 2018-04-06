Aerium (AERM) Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Aerium (CURRENCY:AERM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Aerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Aerium has a market cap of $228,683.00 and approximately $6,204.00 worth of Aerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aerium has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.07 or 0.04331090 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035310 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00052534 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00020417 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00661910 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00077065 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00057517 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032409 BTC.

Aerium Coin Profile

Aerium (CRYPTO:AERM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Aerium’s total supply is 160,694,710 coins and its circulating supply is 96,174,765 coins. Aerium’s official website is www.aerium.co. Aerium’s official Twitter account is @AeriumCoin.

Buying and Selling Aerium

Aerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to buy Aerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerium must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.