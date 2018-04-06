AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AEterna Zentaris earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4495697964786 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

AEterna Zentaris stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,628. The company has a market cap of $20.72, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.92. AEterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The company's product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency.

