AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEZS. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AEterna Zentaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

AEterna Zentaris stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,022. AEterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of AEterna Zentaris worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The company's product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency.

