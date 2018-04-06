AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AEterna Zentaris Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on endocrine therapy and oncology. Its lead endocrinology program is a Phase 3 trial in benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with cetrorelix, an LHRH antagonist already marketed for in vitro fertilization under the brand name Cetrotide. The lead oncology program is a Phase 2 trial in endometrial and ovarian cancer with AEZS-108, a targeted cytotoxic peptide conjugate. Other lead compounds include ozarelix for BPH and prostate cancer as well as perifosine for multiple cancers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on AEterna Zentaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of AEZS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 108,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,301. The company has a market cap of $20.72, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.92. AEterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEterna Zentaris stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 451.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of AEterna Zentaris worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The company's product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency.

