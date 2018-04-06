Aetna (AET) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.21

Media coverage about Aetna (NYSE:AET) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aetna earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8122454972958 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

NYSE AET traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $170.38. 2,842,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aetna has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55,707.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Aetna will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. Aetna’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aetna from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.89 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aetna (AET) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.21” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/aetna-aet-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.