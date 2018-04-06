Aggreko (AGK) Insider Chris Weston Sells 4,052 Shares

Aggreko (LON:AGK) insider Chris Weston sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 722 ($10.13), for a total value of £29,255.44 ($41,066.03).

Shares of AGK opened at GBX 739.20 ($10.38) on Friday. Aggreko has a 12-month low of GBX 638.60 ($8.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 994.50 ($13.96).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.74 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $9.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 920 ($12.91) to GBX 875 ($12.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.53) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 867 ($12.17) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 750 ($10.53) to GBX 700 ($9.83) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.86) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 838.20 ($11.77).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko plc engages in the rental of temporary power and temperature control solutions to various customers. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators; cooling equipment, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mould and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

