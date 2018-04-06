Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts Sells 800 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.62, for a total transaction of C$42,896.00.

AEM stock traded up C$0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching C$54.16. 222,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,158. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$48.04 and a 12 month high of C$68.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$717.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$709.69 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

