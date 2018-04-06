Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Agree Realty worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 13.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 18.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 65.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of ADC stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,418.56, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 49.86%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 12,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.19 per share, with a total value of $589,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,962,938.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $55.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

WARNING: “Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/agree-realty-co-adc-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system-updated-updated.html.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 436 properties, located in 43 states and containing approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.