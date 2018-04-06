Agrello Price Down 4% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Agrello has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Agrello token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002157 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, YoBit, RightBTC and Mercatox. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $840,974.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00689673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000626 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00183711 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035983 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta, RightBTC, YoBit, HitBTC and Binance. It is not presently possible to buy Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

