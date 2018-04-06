AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $735,196.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00690401 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185620 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00035192 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,101,886 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is not possible to buy AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

