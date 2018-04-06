Goldman Sachs Downgrades Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) to Sell

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 29th, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Air China has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. The Airline Operations segment offers air passenger and air cargo services.

