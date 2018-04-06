Air Liquide (AIQUY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get Air Liquide alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIQUY. UBS raised Air Liquide from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group raised Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

AIQUY opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52,077.25, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a $0.492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Liquide by 71.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Liquide by 52.9% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Liquide by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 171,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Liquide by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,159,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Air Liquide (AIQUY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/air-liquide-aiquy-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Air Liquide Company Profile

L’Air Liquide SA (Air Liquide) is a France-based company engaged in providing gases, technologies and services for industry and health with a presence in over 80 countries. The Company’s segments include Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services activity is organized into four geographic regions: Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Liquide (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.