Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group raised shares of Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS upgraded Air Liquide from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Liquide currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Air Liquide stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Air Liquide’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Liquide by 52.9% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Liquide by 71.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Air Liquide by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,159,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Liquide by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 171,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide SA (Air Liquide) is a France-based company engaged in providing gases, technologies and services for industry and health with a presence in over 80 countries. The Company’s segments include Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services activity is organized into four geographic regions: Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

