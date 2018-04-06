Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Air Products faces headwind from charges associated with the new tax act, which may hurt its fiscal 2018 earnings. Maintenance outage costs are also affecting its margins. It has planned maintenance during the course of fiscal 2018 that may impact overall operating costs as well as margins in those businesses. LNG sales also remain under pressure due to low project activity. The company’s stretched valuation is another concern.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APD. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.12.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $164.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35,496.63, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $134.17 and a one year high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 42,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 61,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

