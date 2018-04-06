Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director John A. Reeves Sells 401 Shares

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director John A. Reeves sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $10,385.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54, a P/E ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.47. Air T, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Air T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through five segments: overnight air cargo, ground equipment sales, ground support services, printing equipment and maintenance, and leasing. The company’s overnight air cargo segment operates in the air express delivery services industry. The ground equipment sales segment manufactures and provides mobile deicers and other specialized equipment products to passenger and cargo airlines, airports, the United States military and industrial customers.

