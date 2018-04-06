Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Share Price

Headlines about Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Airgain earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 43.7152559732941 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.91. 3,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,851. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49, a PE ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 2.08. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. Airgain had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles A. Myers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,660 shares of company stock valued at $410,548. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc is a provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise and industrial devices. The Company’s antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways and digital televisions.

