AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:AMCN) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.07

News headlines about AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:AMCN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AirMedia Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 48.8802462488352 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AirMedia Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.77. 97,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,984. AirMedia Group has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

About AirMedia Group

AirMedia Group Inc is an operator of out-of-home advertising platforms in China. The Company is engaged in selling advertising time slots on its network, primarily air travel advertising network. It holds concession rights to install and operate wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) systems on trains administered by over eight regional railway administrative bureaus in China.

