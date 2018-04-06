AirToken (AIR) Hits Market Cap of $6.96 Million

AirToken (CURRENCY:AIR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One AirToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta and HitBTC. During the last week, AirToken has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. AirToken has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $90,003.00 worth of AirToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00680025 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00185943 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035921 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00046198 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AirToken Profile

AirToken launched on October 10th, 2017. AirToken’s total supply is 1,491,492,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,000,000 tokens. AirToken’s official website is www.airtoken.com. AirToken’s official Twitter account is @airtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirToken is /r/AirToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AirToken

AirToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase AirToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirToken must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

