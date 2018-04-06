Baader Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (AIXA) a €10.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($12.35) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €14.00 ($17.28) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.81) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. equinet set a €11.60 ($14.32) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.36 ($15.26).

AIXA remained flat at $€15.32 ($18.91) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a one year low of €3.27 ($4.04) and a one year high of €19.56 ($24.15).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/aixtron-aixa-pt-set-at-10-00-by-baader-bank-updated-updated.html.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services; and offers peripheral equipment and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.