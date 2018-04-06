Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 1,706 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,046 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akamai Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.65 to $75.19 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,971.93, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.08 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $417.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $564,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,127. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/akamai-technologies-inc-akam-shares-bought-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-updated.html.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.