Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akari Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Akari Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.01. 47,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,444. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $21.20, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -7.67.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.59. analysts forecast that Akari Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,962,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 144,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

