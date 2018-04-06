Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 302.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akari Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akari Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Akari Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of AKTX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,790. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of -7.67. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $22.20.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.59. equities analysts expect that Akari Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,962,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

