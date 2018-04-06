Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) were up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 607,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 430,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKBA shares. Piper Jaffray started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $87.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 100.28%. equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

