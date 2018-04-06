Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Given $115.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Alamo Group’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $115.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alamo Group an industry rank of 49 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Alamo Group stock opened at $114.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,327.05, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.94. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $71.67 and a twelve month high of $120.58.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 4.86%. equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 900 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $102,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick Parod purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.68 per share, with a total value of $114,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,845.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,099,000 after acquiring an additional 301,224 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/alamo-group-inc-alg-given-115-00-average-target-price-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The Company operates in Industrial, Agricultural and European segments. The Company’s products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, pothole patchers, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements and related aftermarket.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.