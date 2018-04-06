Alamos Gold Inc (US) (AGI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGI. ValuEngine upgraded Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.16 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alamos Gold Inc (US) from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold Inc (US) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.04.

AGI stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,013.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Alamos Gold Inc (US) had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. Alamos Gold Inc (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 153,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc (US) Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company owns and operates the Mulatos Mine, as well as the Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects. The Mulatos mine is located within the 30,536 hectares Salamandra group of concessions in the state of Sonora in northwest Mexico.

