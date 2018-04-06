Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Alan M. Silberstein Sells 5,300 Shares

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $626,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,945.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $111.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,456.93, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $76.47 and a 52-week high of $118.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.39 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens upgraded Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Global Payments to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global Payments by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,679,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142,950 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Global Payments by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

