Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Price

Media coverage about AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AlarmCom earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.3340956654081 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get AlarmCom alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital upgraded AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.88 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

ALRM stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.80. The company has a market cap of $1,832.06, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. sell-side analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius G. Nevin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $372,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/alarmcom-alrm-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc is a platform solution for the connected property. The Company offers a suite of cloud-based solutions for the smart home and business, including interactive security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.