AlarmCom (ALRM) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

“The creation of a hybrid, professionally monitored home with Do-It- Yourself (DIY) kits appears to threaten ALRM’s dominant positioning with professionally monitored home security service providers… …But recent commentary from ADT suggests the hybrid DIY offering will feed the full-professional monitored offering, where ALRM is well-positioned to retain dominant operating system share. We see modest upside EPS potential in 2018 results and note that we are revising our quarterly hardware forecast (but full year estimate is unchanged). We are reiterating our Buy rating and 12-month price target of $59.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group raised shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.88 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.20.

AlarmCom stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.80, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $1,831.11, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. research analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, Director Darius G. Nevin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AlarmCom by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,418 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AlarmCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,472,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in AlarmCom by 501.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 820,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 683,743 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in AlarmCom by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 537,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 102,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AlarmCom by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc is a platform solution for the connected property. The Company offers a suite of cloud-based solutions for the smart home and business, including interactive security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other.

