Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG) Position Lowered by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its holdings in Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.14% of Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RFG opened at $158.07 on Friday. Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $167.46.

About Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

